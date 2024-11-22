ETV Bharat / state

Counting For UP Assembly Election Bypolls Set For Saturday

Lucknow: The counting of votes for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Saturday, following by-polls held on November 20. The overall voter turnout stood at 49.3 per cent, according to the Election Commission. Polling was conducted from 7 am to 5 pm in Katehari, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. Ghaziabad recorded the lowest turnout at 33.3 per cent while Kundarki saw the highest at 57.7 per cent.

Other turnout figures included Katehari at 56.9 per cent, Karhal at 54.1 per cent, Majhawan at 50.41 per cent, Meerapur at 57.1 per cent, Phulpur at 43.43 per cent, Khair at 46.3 per cent, and Sisamau at 49.1 per cent. These bypolls were necessitated after eight sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. In Sisamau, voting was held following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki after his conviction in a criminal case.

This marks the first electoral contest in the state since the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress, an ally of the SP in the INDIA bloc, chose not to field candidates, extending support to the SP. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested all nine seats independently, while the AIMIM fielded candidates in Ghaziabad, Kundarki and Meerapur. Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) contested all seats except Sisamau.