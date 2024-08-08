ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Army Soldier Killed In Ladakh Accident Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors

Khan, who was posted with the Bombay Regiment since 2014 was currently deployed in Leh district of Ladakh for a military exercise. Khan was among six soldiers who fell into a river during a military exercise on Monday and died in the accident. He was laid to rest with full military honors in presence of family and top army and police officers.

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Emotional scenes were on display as Army soldier Akbar Khan, who died in a tragic accident in Leh district of Ladakh earlier this week, was laid to rest amid full miltary honors at his native village Jaburna in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of Akbar Khan, son of Akhtar Khan, recruited in the Bombay Regiment in 2014 in the Engineering Department, reached his home on Wednesday. Hundreds of mourners including Khan's family besides top military, police and civil administration officials attended his funeral and bid him a final goodbye with moist eyes.

As the Army soldier's mortal remains reached his village, hundreds of villagers jostled to get a glimpse of the deceased soldier.

Khan (28), who was recruited in the Bombay Regiment in 2014 in the Engineering Department, was currently training for a military exercises in Leh. According to military officials, and family members, on Monday, while practicing to build a bridge over a river, six soldiers fell into the river, in which five soldiers were taken out safely, who have been admitted to the hospital in an injured condition, while Akbar died in the mishap.

Deceased soldier Akbar Khan was the eldest of two brothers. He was married to Dilnashin Khatun in Saraila village of Sevrai tehsil area just two years ago. Besides wife and younger brother Israfil Khan, Khan is survived by a son Orhan Khan and mother Asma Khatun.

The sudden death of the Army soldier has left the family in shock and grief. Locals are thronging Khan's house in village Jaburna to express condolences with the bereaved family.

