UP: Man Accused Of Wiping Out Dalit Family Shot In Leg

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Police shot a man accused of murdering an entire Dalit family in Amethi in his leg in the wee hours of Saturday while they were recovering the pistol used in the killing.

Chandan Verma, the accused killed Sunil Kumar, 35, a government schoolteacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and their daughters Drishti and Suni, aged six and one, in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi on Thursday. Police said that as per preliminary investigation, Verma was having an affair with Poonam which led to the killings.

However, their relationship was not moving smoothly as Poonam had accused Verma of harassing her and also filed a police complaint against him recently.

On Friday, police arrested Verma from the Jewar Airport while he was trying to flee and was recovering the pistol used in the murder when Verma snatched the revolver from an inspector nearby and opened fire at them. The incident took place near the forest of Piure Vindhya Diwan Canal Track in the Mohanganj police station area.