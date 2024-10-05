ETV Bharat / state

UP: Man Accused Of Wiping Out Dalit Family Shot In Leg

Chandan Verma tried to flee after snatching the murder weapon from one of the policemen when he was shot in the leg by another official.

Chandan Verma, the main accused in Amethi murder, snatched a policeman's gun and fired at him. Verma was shot in the leg by another cop.
Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Police shot a man accused of murdering an entire Dalit family in Amethi in his leg in the wee hours of Saturday while they were recovering the pistol used in the killing.

Chandan Verma, the accused killed Sunil Kumar, 35, a government schoolteacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and their daughters Drishti and Suni, aged six and one, in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi on Thursday. Police said that as per preliminary investigation, Verma was having an affair with Poonam which led to the killings.

However, their relationship was not moving smoothly as Poonam had accused Verma of harassing her and also filed a police complaint against him recently.

On Friday, police arrested Verma from the Jewar Airport while he was trying to flee and was recovering the pistol used in the murder when Verma snatched the revolver from an inspector nearby and opened fire at them. The incident took place near the forest of Piure Vindhya Diwan Canal Track in the Mohanganj police station area.

Verma snatched the revolver from inspector Madan Verma and tried to attack other policemen when the former was shot in his right leg. Amethi Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh said that police were forced to shoot at Verma's leg failing which he would have shot them and fled."Verma has been sent to the Tiloi Community Health Centre," he added.

Police have seized a country-made pistol and a black Enfiled Bullet used in the crime.

