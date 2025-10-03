ETV Bharat / state

UP: Three Dead, Seven Missing During Idol Immersion In Agra’s Utangan River

The incident occurred on Thursday when people slipped into deep water during the immersion.

UP: Three Dead, Seven Missing During Idol Immersion In Agra’s Utangan River
Police and locals at the incident site (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Agra: Three persons drowned and seven others went missing during an idol immersion in the Utangan river in Dungarwala village, in the Kheragadh police station limits of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when people slipped into deep water during the immersion. Four people were pulled from the river, of whom three were declared dead by doctors at SN Medical College. One youth is undergoing treatment. Seven others are still missing.

District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari said that a team of local divers, police personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service.

The police officials said that Durga idol immersions in the Untgan River at Dungarwala village began on Thursday morning, drawing a large crowd. Several of them then began to drown. Witnessing this, the others left the idol and rushed out of the water. Seven youths were carried away by the river’s strong current, sparking widespread alarm. Police quickly initiated a rescue operation.

DCP West Atul Sharma stated that police had set up a designated immersion site under the Untgan River bridge, barricaded with boats. Despite this, some people attempted to immerse themselves 300 meters away in the middle of the river, where the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, in another incident, three friends drowned in the river in the Tajganj police station limits on Thursday. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength to bear the loss, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.

Read more:

  1. 11 Killed As Tractor-Trolley Overturns During Durga Idol Immersion In MP, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia
  2. Maharashtra: Nine Drown, 12 Missing In Separate Incidents During Ganesh Idol Immersions

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT IMMERSION DURGA IDOL AGRA7 YOUTH DROWNED UNTAGAN RIVERACCIDENT ON DAHSHAHR IN AGRAUTANGAN RIVER IDOL IMMERSION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.