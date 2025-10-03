UP: Three Dead, Seven Missing During Idol Immersion In Agra’s Utangan River
Published : October 3, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
Agra: Three persons drowned and seven others went missing during an idol immersion in the Utangan river in Dungarwala village, in the Kheragadh police station limits of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday when people slipped into deep water during the immersion. Four people were pulled from the river, of whom three were declared dead by doctors at SN Medical College. One youth is undergoing treatment. Seven others are still missing.
थाना खेरागढ़ क्षेत्र अंतर्गत उटंगन नदी में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान कुछ युवकों के डूबने की सूचना पर पुलिस द्वारा गोताखोरों व स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया गया, तीन युवकों को अस्पताल भेजा गया, शेष की तलाश जारी।— DCP WEST AGRA (@DCPWestAgra) October 2, 2025
बाइट ~ पुलिस उपायुक्त पश्चिमी, आगराl pic.twitter.com/xxF82rmsjP
District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari said that a team of local divers, police personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service.
The police officials said that Durga idol immersions in the Untgan River at Dungarwala village began on Thursday morning, drawing a large crowd. Several of them then began to drown. Witnessing this, the others left the idol and rushed out of the water. Seven youths were carried away by the river’s strong current, sparking widespread alarm. Police quickly initiated a rescue operation.
DCP West Atul Sharma stated that police had set up a designated immersion site under the Untgan River bridge, barricaded with boats. Despite this, some people attempted to immerse themselves 300 meters away in the middle of the river, where the accident occurred.
Meanwhile, in another incident, three friends drowned in the river in the Tajganj police station limits on Thursday. Rescue operations are currently underway.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength to bear the loss, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.
