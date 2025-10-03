ETV Bharat / state

UP: Three Dead, Seven Missing During Idol Immersion In Agra’s Utangan River

Agra: Three persons drowned and seven others went missing during an idol immersion in the Utangan river in Dungarwala village, in the Kheragadh police station limits of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when people slipped into deep water during the immersion. Four people were pulled from the river, of whom three were declared dead by doctors at SN Medical College. One youth is undergoing treatment. Seven others are still missing.

District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari said that a team of local divers, police personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service.