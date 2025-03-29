Hapur: 50-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To 14th Child In An Ambulance

Hapur: A 50-year-old woman has given birth to her 14th child in an ambulance in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The staff in the ambulance extended timely help to ensure a safe delivery. The woman and the child have been admitted to the hospital later. The doctors say that both the mother and the child are healthy and there is no danger to their livers.

According to the information, 50-year-old Gudiya, wife of Imamuddin, a resident of Mohalla Bajrangpuri, Pilkhuwa, had labour pains. She was taken to Pilkhuwa CHC, but from here the doctors referred her to Meerut Hospital. The 108 ambulance of the Health Department reached Pilkhuwa CHC, from here it left for Meerut with the woman, who was in labour pains.

Gudiya's labour pains had escalated on the way. When her condition worsened, the ambulance's EMT Karmveer and pilot Hameshwar halted the vehicle and helped the woman deliver her baby with the help of the delivery kit available in the ambulance. Gudiya gave birth to a daughter as her 14th child in the ambulance itself. After delivery, the mother and child were admitted to the district hospital.

Doctors declared both the mother and the child healthy after examination. During this time, the woman's 22-year-old son was also present in the hospital.

Regarding this, CMS Doctor Hemalata said that a patient named Gudiya, who was wife of Imamuddin, came to their hospital an ambulance. When she came to us, the delivery had already taken place. Our staff admitted the woman to the hospital, Dr Hemalata said. Both the mother and the child are healthy, the doctors are keeping an eye on the condition of both.