Uttar Pradesh: 5-Year-Old LKG Student Collapses At School, Dies; Doctors Suspect Cardiac Arrest

The five-year-old boy's health suddenly deteriorated in school, and he was immediately taken to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

UP LKG Student Dies In School Police Suspect Heart Attack
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 1:34 PM IST

Firozabad: A 5-year-old Lower Kindergarten (LKG) student died due to a suspected heart attack in his school in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Friday, police officials said.

The boy collapsed after his health suddenly deteriorated in the school, with CCTV footage showing the school staff massaging the child's hands and feet. The child was immediately taken to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead. "After the boy's sudden death, the school staff left the body in the hospital and fled," the official said.

Soon after receiving the information, the family headed to the hospital and dialed the local police, accusing the school staff of negligence. The police team sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem, though doctors suspect the boy died of a heart attack.

Inspector Yogendra Kumar of Kotwali South police station said, "Doctors suspect the child probably died of a heart attack. The entire matter is being investigated. The exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report arrives."

The deceased child's father, Manoj, a resident of Nagla Moti, said, "Like every day, he went to school on Friday, and the child was not sick in any way." The family further accused the school management of the death of their child.

