Uttar Pradesh: Car Hits Another, Flips Into Air, Collides With Bus; 5 Killed

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 4, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

A couple after returning from Haj pilgrimage, were on their way home along with their family members when they met with an accident on Delhi-Lucknow highway in Moradabad. The man and his three sons along with the driver died while his wife and two other family members survived with injuries.

Car collided with another car and bus (ETV Bharat Photo)
Car collided with another car and bus (ETV Bharat Photo)

Moradabad: Four members of a family and the driver were killed after their vehicle collided simultaneously with a car and a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Moradabad on Thursday morning, police said.

Deceased, Afsar Ali, his three sons including Nakseh Ali and Arif Intekhab and their driver Ehsaan, were all residents of Rampur. Afsar's wife Zaitoon Begum and two other members of the family, Asif and Tabassum sustained injuries.

According to police, Afsar and his wife had returned after performing Haj and their family members had gone to receive them at Delhi airport. They were returning home to Rampur when they met with an accident in Mundhapande police station area of ​​Moradabad.

After crossing a bridge in Mundhapande police station area, the speeding car collided with another car, flipped into the air and overturned, eventually landing on the other side of the road, where it collided head-on with a UP Roadways bus.

Police said Afsar and his three sons succumbed to their injuries on the spot while the rest were taken to Mundhapande CHC, where the driver died during treatment. Presently, Zaitoon Begum, Asif and Tabassum are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On information, a team from Mundhapande police station reached the spot and sent the bodies to Rampur for post-mortem.

The horrific accident triggered a huge commotion in the area. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

