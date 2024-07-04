Uttar Pradesh: Car Hits Another, Flips Into Air, Collides With Bus; 5 Killed

Moradabad: Four members of a family and the driver were killed after their vehicle collided simultaneously with a car and a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Moradabad on Thursday morning, police said.

Deceased, Afsar Ali, his three sons including Nakseh Ali and Arif Intekhab and their driver Ehsaan, were all residents of Rampur. Afsar's wife Zaitoon Begum and two other members of the family, Asif and Tabassum sustained injuries.

According to police, Afsar and his wife had returned after performing Haj and their family members had gone to receive them at Delhi airport. They were returning home to Rampur when they met with an accident in Mundhapande police station area of ​​Moradabad.

After crossing a bridge in Mundhapande police station area, the speeding car collided with another car, flipped into the air and overturned, eventually landing on the other side of the road, where it collided head-on with a UP Roadways bus.