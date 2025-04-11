Uttar Pradesh: 5 Children Rescued From Farakka Express; Trafficker Held

Varanasi: As many as five children were rescued and a trafficker was arrested by a joined team of Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Police and RPF from the railway station in Varanasi.

Police said five children, all from Jharkhand, were being taken by Abdul Aziz Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal's Malda, to Delhi for using them as labourers. Anti-Human Trafficking Police, RPF and Bachpan Bachao Andolan members have conducted a joint campaign and rescued those children from Farakka Express on platform number 9 of Cantt Railway Station.

The rescued children were handed over to Child Line, an NGO, by police. Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in-charge Vijay Shukla said that as soon as information came from an informer that Farakka Express( no 15743) was arriving at platform number 9, teams rushed to the spot and rescued the kids.

Sheikh was also arrested. A case has been registered against him at AHT police station in connection with child trafficking. Further legal action is being taken against him.