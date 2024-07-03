Uttar Pradesh: 25 Paise Coin Swallowed By 40-Yr-Old Man Removed After 8 Years In Varanasi

Varanasi: In a rare surgery, doctors have successfully removed a 20 paise coin, struck in the windpipe of a 40-year-old man, after eight years. The man had swallowed the coin when he was 32 years old while sleeping with it in his mouth.

The surgery was performed at Sir Sundarlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. The patient is stated to be in good health condition post-surgery and will be discharged tomorrow.

A team of cardio thoracic surgeons and anaesthesiologists led by Prof. Siddharth Lakhotia and Prof. SK Mathur performed the surgery in 20 minutes. According to Prof. Siddharth, initially the patient was unwilling to undergo the surgery due to fear. The coin could have suffocated him and his lungs too could have been damaged, he said. The patient's life has been saved through a small surgery and he is completely healthy now, he added.

Dr Amrita of the Department of Anaesthesiology, said an advanced technology named Advanced Ringing Bronchoscope has been used in the surgical procedure to ensure the patient's safety. Surgeon Dr. Ratnesh said that BHU is the first government hospital in eastern Uttar Pradesh where patients are getting the facility of such a surgery.