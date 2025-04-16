ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Girl 'Dragged To Field, Gang Raped By Five Youths'

A rape case has been registered against five youths, of whom three have been identified. Police investigation is underway.

Uttar Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Girl 'Dragged To Field, Gang Raped By Five Youths'
Uttar Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Girl 'Dragged To Field, Gang Raped By Five Youths' (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hamirpur: A 22-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Sadar Kotwali area was allegedly gang raped late Tuesday evening by five youths of her village when she had gone outside to attend nature's call.

Hours later, when her family members searched for her frantically, she was found in an unconscious state in the nearby field. Following this, she was rushed to the district hospital, where she narrated the ordeal before her parents.

As per a complaint lodged by the survivor's father with the Sadar Kotwali Police, the girl had gone to the toilet set up near the animal shed to relieve herself, when five youths including two brothers Vasu, Ashu, and Chotu and two others allegedly dragged her to the field where they took turns to rape her.

When the girl did not return home for a long time, the family members started searching for her. After a frantic search, she was found lying unconscious in the field. When asked, she informed her family about the brutality and sexual assault, the complaint mentioned.

She also revealed the names of three youths, her father stated. Wednesday morning, the survivor reached the police station along with her family and demanded justice.

On the basis of the complaint, police have booked five persons, of which two are unknown, on charges of rape and have launched an investigation into the matter. Sadar Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal informed that the girl was sent to hospital for medical examination. "As of now, no arrests have been made. A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused persons. We will soon be able to nab them," the official said.

Read More

Varanasi Gang Rape: Nine Of 23 Accused Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

UP: Police Officer In Agra Rapes UPPSC Aspirant For 3 Years Promising To Marry, Booked

College Student 'Gang-Raped' By 7 Including Her Boyfriend In Moving Car In Varanasi; 6 Arrested

Hamirpur: A 22-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Sadar Kotwali area was allegedly gang raped late Tuesday evening by five youths of her village when she had gone outside to attend nature's call.

Hours later, when her family members searched for her frantically, she was found in an unconscious state in the nearby field. Following this, she was rushed to the district hospital, where she narrated the ordeal before her parents.

As per a complaint lodged by the survivor's father with the Sadar Kotwali Police, the girl had gone to the toilet set up near the animal shed to relieve herself, when five youths including two brothers Vasu, Ashu, and Chotu and two others allegedly dragged her to the field where they took turns to rape her.

When the girl did not return home for a long time, the family members started searching for her. After a frantic search, she was found lying unconscious in the field. When asked, she informed her family about the brutality and sexual assault, the complaint mentioned.

She also revealed the names of three youths, her father stated. Wednesday morning, the survivor reached the police station along with her family and demanded justice.

On the basis of the complaint, police have booked five persons, of which two are unknown, on charges of rape and have launched an investigation into the matter. Sadar Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal informed that the girl was sent to hospital for medical examination. "As of now, no arrests have been made. A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused persons. We will soon be able to nab them," the official said.

Read More

Varanasi Gang Rape: Nine Of 23 Accused Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

UP: Police Officer In Agra Rapes UPPSC Aspirant For 3 Years Promising To Marry, Booked

College Student 'Gang-Raped' By 7 Including Her Boyfriend In Moving Car In Varanasi; 6 Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAMIRPUR LATEST NEWSUTTAR PRADESH NEWSGIRL RAPED IN HAMIRPURGIRL GANG RAPED IN UPGIRL SEXUALLY ASSAULTED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.