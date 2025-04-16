ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Girl 'Dragged To Field, Gang Raped By Five Youths'

Hamirpur: A 22-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Sadar Kotwali area was allegedly gang raped late Tuesday evening by five youths of her village when she had gone outside to attend nature's call.

Hours later, when her family members searched for her frantically, she was found in an unconscious state in the nearby field. Following this, she was rushed to the district hospital, where she narrated the ordeal before her parents.

As per a complaint lodged by the survivor's father with the Sadar Kotwali Police, the girl had gone to the toilet set up near the animal shed to relieve herself, when five youths including two brothers Vasu, Ashu, and Chotu and two others allegedly dragged her to the field where they took turns to rape her.

When the girl did not return home for a long time, the family members started searching for her. After a frantic search, she was found lying unconscious in the field. When asked, she informed her family about the brutality and sexual assault, the complaint mentioned.

She also revealed the names of three youths, her father stated. Wednesday morning, the survivor reached the police station along with her family and demanded justice.