21-Year-Old Man Murdered Over Rs 3,000; Dismembered Body Found In Baghpat's Hindon River

Baghpat: In a gruesome incident in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, a 21-year-old man was brutally murdered over a financial dispute involving Rs 3000, police said on Thursday. Police said that his body was dismembered and dumped in the Hindon River.

According to police, the man, identified as Faisal, a resident of Mohalla Qureshiyan in Chhaprauli, had gone missing on February 15. It prompted his family to file a missing person report fearing that he was kidnapped. The police began a search for him.

Despite extensive efforts by the police team to locate him, no clues were found until Wednesday evening, when Faisal's dismembered body was discovered in the Hindon River, near Harshia village. A police official said, "The body was severed into three parts and stuffed into separate sacks. Upon identification, it was confirmed that the body is of Faisal and was sent for post-mortem examination."

Chhaprauli Station Officer (SO) Devesh Sharma confirmed that the family had filed a missing person report and said that police were actively investigating the case. "The body has been found, and we are collecting information on the suspects. they will be apprehended soon," Sharma said.

Local resident Tahseem Mansuri, who knew Faisal, said that the murder might have been carried out by powerful individuals in the village. Talking to ETV Bharat, Mansuri said, "It was all over Rs 3,000. Faisal had Rs 3,000 from one party, and was supposed to receive Rs 3,500 from another."

He further claimed, "The body was found in a sack with stones, and Faisal was severely beaten and stabbed." The police continue to investigate the incident, working to gather more information and track down those responsible for the murder. Authorities are focusing on the financial motive behind the crime.