Uttar Pradesh: 2 Killed, 5 Injured After Huge Explosion In Illegal Firecracker Factory in Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Two people were killed and five others injured after a huge explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Monday.

According to the senior police official, the exposition occurred on Sunday afternoon and upon receiving information, police personnel attached to the Tarbaganj police station rushed to the spot and rushed the spot and admitted the injured to nearby hospitals.

"The incident occurred at around 1 PM. A huge explosion occurred inside a house and it affected nearby states. "When the police and locals reached the spot, several youths were lying injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital and two of them were declared dead on arrival. The condition of three of the injured is stated to be critical," the police official added.

Police sources said that the firecrackers factory was being run illegally and seven to eight workers were working inside it when the explosion occurred. "We are trying to find out who is the owner of the factory and necessary action will be taken," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Jaiswal.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered in this connection by the Gonda Police.