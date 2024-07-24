ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Gang-Rape Victim Dies By Suicide In Kannauj, Cop Suspended For Negligence

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped around two weeks ago, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Tuesday. The investigating officer of Sauikh police station has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty and one of the two accused has been arrested, police said.

The victim's family members have accused police of failing to take prompt action while alleging that the accused had been pressuring them for a compromise. The sub-inspector of Sauikh police station has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty. A case has been registered and the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, an official said.

According to police, the alleged gang-rape occurred on July 11 when the victim had gone to defecate at a nearby field. Two bike-borne youths from the neighboring village abducted her and took her to Delhi, where they allegedly raped her. Later, they threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the incident and dropped her at her home four days later.

When the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, the latter went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The victim's family alleged that the accused were pressuring the family to withdraw their complaint and even threatened to kill the girl if she did not comply to their wishes. They also alleged that police did not take any prompt action.

According to them, their daughter took the drastic step out of fear. On receiving the information, the CO reached the spot with a police team and investigations have been initiated, police said.