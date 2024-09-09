Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped In Moving Car In Gonda, Two Arrested

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Police of Monday arrested two youths for allegedly raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in a moving car on Gonda-Ayodhya highway.

The accused had made the victim board their car on the pretext of showing their new mobile phone. The victim was gangraped inside the car and the accused escaped after the car collided with an electric police on Gonda-Ayodhya highway. The victim returned home and inform her parents, who lodged a police complaint.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan and Arif, residents of Pantnagar in Forbesganj and Bhagoutiganj in Balrampur respectively.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat said that based on the victim's complaint, a case was lodged and investigations launched. The accused have been sent to jail and the victim's medical examination is being conducted, Rawat said.

On Saturday evening, the victim's parents had gone to her maternal grandmother's house to attend a family function when the accused lured her to their car, saying they wanted to show her a mobile phone. After she boarded the car, they went towards Maharajganj from Munnan Khan Square and allegedly gangraped her, police said.

Meanwhile, the speeding car collided with an electric pole some distance away from the Maharajganj police post. After this, the youths fled from the spot. When the girl reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, her mother submitted a written complaint against the accused.

