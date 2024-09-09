ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped In Moving Car In Gonda, Two Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

While the two youths were harassing the victim inside the moving car, the vehicle hit an electric pole and halted. After this, the accused escaped and the girl somehow managed to return home. She informed her parents and her mother filed a police complaint.

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped In Moving Car In Gonda, Two Arrested
Gonda police station (ETV Bharat/ File)

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Police of Monday arrested two youths for allegedly raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in a moving car on Gonda-Ayodhya highway.

The accused had made the victim board their car on the pretext of showing their new mobile phone. The victim was gangraped inside the car and the accused escaped after the car collided with an electric police on Gonda-Ayodhya highway. The victim returned home and inform her parents, who lodged a police complaint.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan and Arif, residents of Pantnagar in Forbesganj and Bhagoutiganj in Balrampur respectively.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat said that based on the victim's complaint, a case was lodged and investigations launched. The accused have been sent to jail and the victim's medical examination is being conducted, Rawat said.

On Saturday evening, the victim's parents had gone to her maternal grandmother's house to attend a family function when the accused lured her to their car, saying they wanted to show her a mobile phone. After she boarded the car, they went towards Maharajganj from Munnan Khan Square and allegedly gangraped her, police said.

Meanwhile, the speeding car collided with an electric pole some distance away from the Maharajganj police post. After this, the youths fled from the spot. When the girl reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, her mother submitted a written complaint against the accused.

Read more

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped In Moving Car In Gonda, Two Arrested

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Police of Monday arrested two youths for allegedly raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in a moving car on Gonda-Ayodhya highway.

The accused had made the victim board their car on the pretext of showing their new mobile phone. The victim was gangraped inside the car and the accused escaped after the car collided with an electric police on Gonda-Ayodhya highway. The victim returned home and inform her parents, who lodged a police complaint.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan and Arif, residents of Pantnagar in Forbesganj and Bhagoutiganj in Balrampur respectively.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat said that based on the victim's complaint, a case was lodged and investigations launched. The accused have been sent to jail and the victim's medical examination is being conducted, Rawat said.

On Saturday evening, the victim's parents had gone to her maternal grandmother's house to attend a family function when the accused lured her to their car, saying they wanted to show her a mobile phone. After she boarded the car, they went towards Maharajganj from Munnan Khan Square and allegedly gangraped her, police said.

Meanwhile, the speeding car collided with an electric pole some distance away from the Maharajganj police post. After this, the youths fled from the spot. When the girl reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, her mother submitted a written complaint against the accused.

Read more

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped In Moving Car In Gonda, Two Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DALIT GIRL GANGRAPED IN MOVING CARYOUTHS WERE HARASSING THE VICTIMRAPING A 17 YEAR OLD DALIT GIRL2 HELD IN DALIT GIRL GANGRAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.