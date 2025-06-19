ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Four Men In Balrampur, All Accused Nabbed

A 15-year-old was gang-raped by four men while returning home from a fair in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur.

Gangrape accused with police officials (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST

Balrampur: A horrific incident took place in the Utraula area of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, where a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped by four drunk men while she was returning home from a fair with her cousin, police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested all four accused while they tried to flee. According to the complaint filed by the girl's family, the incident occurred on June 12. The girl had gone to a village fair with her cousin. On the way back, she stopped at a house in the village to use the washroom while her cousin went ahead. At that moment, Shiva Yadav and Akhtar Raza saw her alone at a deserted place and called their friends Raj Qureshi and Firoz Qureshi. Police said that all four, allegedly intoxicated, took turns raping the girl and then fled after threatening her.

Police said that initially, the family stayed silent out of fear and shame. However, they gathered courage and lodged a complaint at Utraula police station on Wednesday. The girl was then sent for medical examination, the reports of which are pending.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said, "We received a complaint that a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped by four drunk men. The minor had undergone a medical examination. All four accused have been arrested and a case has been filed under Sections 127 (2), 70 (2), 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act. During the operation, they attempted to flee and sustained minor injuries in the process. They have been given medical treatment and will be presented before the court."

