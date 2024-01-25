Uttar Pradesh: 11 Accused in 2019 Murder Case Get Life Imprisonment

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 11 Accused in 2019 Murder Case Get Life Imprisonment

Police had filed a chargesheet against 12 people in connection with the Manoj Shukla murder case. While 11 accused were ordered life imprisonment, one was acquitted following 'lack of evidence'. Manoj was allegedly kidnapped and murdered and his dismembered body was found on the railway tracks.

Ayodhya: Almost five years after the Manoj Shukla murder case of Ayodhya, 11 accused have been awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 on each.

One of the accused, Manuj Mehrotra, has been acquitted due to 'lack of evidence'. The verdict of the Sixth court of ADJ has brought the much needed relief to the victim's family.

The incident dates back to June 12, 2019 when Manoj Shukla was kidnapped from a hotel in the Civil Line area of Kotwali Nagar by Ashish Singh and his associates. His dismembered body was found on the railway tracks three days later.

In a complaint registered on June 13, 2019 Raghavendra Shukla stated that his younger brother Manoj had gone to a hotel to have dinner with Veeresh Singh when he was kidnapped and assaulted by Ashish Singh and his group. A kidnapping case was lodged in Kotwali Nagar police station in this regard.

On June 15, 2019, Manoj's body, which was dismembered into six pieces, was found on the railway tracks in Maskanwa area in Gonda district. He was identified on the basis of a photograph. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against 12 accused including Ashish Singh, Dharmendra Singh, Vineet Kumar Pandey, Sonu Sonkar, Shyam Kumar Yadav, Shivam Singh, Vikas Tiwari, Manuj Mehrotra, Anish Pandey, Rana Singh, Shravan Kumar Pandey and a minor.

The court has finally convicted 11 of the 12 people who were accused in this case including the main accused Ashish Singh. The accused have been ordered life imprisonment and a fine amounting to Rs 20,000 has been slapped on each of them. The accused were sent to jail amid tight security.

Read more

  1. Bareilly Dailt Rape: Court Gives Life to 60-Year-Old
  2. Karnataka HC modifies 3 convicts' death sentence to life imprisonment in double murder case
  3. J-K: Three get life imprisonment in 2009 murder case

TAGGED:

Manoj Shukla Murder CaseLife Imprisonment2019 murder case

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chocolate Day 2024: Make Your Day As Sweet and Delightful As a Box of Chocolates

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.