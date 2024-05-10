Uttar Pradesh: 10 Junior Residents Taken Ill After Suspected Exposure to Formalin at KGMU

Lucknow: In an alarming development, the health of at least 10 medical students deteriorated while examining samples at the pathology department of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday, an officials said. Doctors are suspecting formalin, a chemical compound used for fixation of tissues for the condition of the medical students whose condition is said to be stable.

An official said that the junior residents were conducting routine sample testing when 10 of them complained of blurred vision and skin burns in their faces. When the KGMU administration came to know about the incident, all the 10 junior residents were sent to the Ophthalmology Department of the institution for treatment. The condition of the medical students is said to be stable.

An official at the KGMU said that the junior residents are likely to have been exposed to formalin, a chemical compound used in labs for preservation of tissues to prevent them from decaying.

Sources said that a recent consignment of formalin supplied to the KGMU had already come under scanner for its quality for which an inquiry committee has already been set up by the administration while banning the use of formalin of that batch. The inquiry committee has been formed under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Abhijeet Kaur. However, even after more than 10 days of forming the committee, the report of the inquiry committee has not yet been submitted.

The Histopathology related tests are conducted in the big pathology department of King George Medical University (KGMU). Every day more than 30 samples are received by the department for examination.