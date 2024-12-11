ETV Bharat / state

School Trip Turns Tragic in Karnataka: 1 Student Drowns, 3 Missing In Murudeshwara Beach Incident

Local fishermen rescued three students while one drowned, and three remain missing during a school trip to Murudeshwara beach in Uttara Kannada district.

Rescue Operation underway at Murudeshwara Beach (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 51 seconds ago

Uttar Kannada: A school trip turned tragic at Murudeshwara beach in Karnataka as one student drowned and three others went missing during an outing on Tuesday. The incident involved students from Morarji Desai Residential School in Mulabagilu, Kolar district, who were on an educational trip.

Local authorities said that 15-year-old Shravanthi Gopalappa was confirmed dead, while her classmates Deeksha (15), Lavanya (15), and Vandana (15) are still missing. Rescue efforts were carried out by local fishermen and lifeguards, who managed to save three other students identified as Yashoda, Veekshana, and Lipika. "The rescued students are still undergoing treatment at TNS Hospital here," local authorities added.

Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmi Priya and District Superintendent of Police M Narayana visited the site and the hospital to monitor the situation. They interacted with school staff, students, and rescuers to gather information.

The tragedy has sparked criticism of safety arrangements at Murudeshwara Beach. Locals involved in the rescue expressed frustration over the lack of basic facilities and equipment for lifeguards. Manjunath, a local rescuer, stated, "Despite the high tourist footfall here, lifeguards are not provided with essential tools, which delays and complicates rescue operations."

Residents are also demanding immediate steps to improve beach safety, including the deployment of additional lifeguards and proper infrastructure. The district administration also assured that the rescue operations will continue until the missing students are found.

