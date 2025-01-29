145 MoUs worth Rs 12.89 Lakh Cr Investment Commitment Signed At Make In Odisha Conclave 2025

Bhubaneswar: The two-day Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 that witnessed an unprecedented gathering of industry leaders, global delegates, investors, and policymakers, culminated with an investment intent of Rs 12.89 Lakh Crores received across 16 diverse sectors here on Wednesday.

Gracing the valedictory session Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi expressed happiness at the massive commitments made by various industry giants. He also announced extension of the event till January 31.

"The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was present to inaugurate the meet and gave his guarantee ( Modi Ki Guarantee) for investments in Odisha. He has extended absolute support to us in making a Sammurddh Odisha by 2036 and make it a growth engine of Viksit Bharast by 2047," said the CM.

A total of 145 investment-related Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 12.89 Lakh Crores were signed, paving the way for transformative industrial projects and partnerships in Odisha. The MoUs were received across 16 diverse sectors such as chemicals & petrochemicals, textiles, mining and metallurgy, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, tourism, and food processing. These investments are expected to generate over 8.94 lakh job opportunities, creating a significant socio-economic impact and ensuring inclusive growth across the state.

CM Mohan Majhi addressing the valedictory session (ETV Bharat)

Along with the MoUs, the departments also received 448 investment intention forms with investment value of Rs 3.84 Lakh Crores and employment potential of 3.92 Lakh.

The State received a total of 593 projects with an investment of Rs 16.73 Lakh Crores and employment potential of 12.88 Lakhs across over 20 sectors. The projects are spread over all the 30 districts of Odisha and belong to over 20 distinct sectors.

On Day two of ‘Utkarsh Conclave 2025’, sectoral session on Renewable Energy for Viksit Odisha and Equipment Manufacturing for Renewable Energy: Developing an Ecosystem was held in the presence of deputy CM Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, investors and senior officials from the department of energy, Government of Odisha. Around 300 participants, including various businesspersons, Government officials, students etc. took part in the session.

Speaking about the abundant opportunities in the state, Singh Deo said, “The Government is keen to partner with industry leaders to fulfil the meet our renewable energy aspirations and contribute significantly towards greener future." He also added that, “Odisha has embraced a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to energy development under the ambitious vision of Viksit Odisha 2047. We are dedicated to balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability, ensuring that our progress is both inclusive and responsible.”

MOUs were signed with MCL, NLC, IOCL, ONGC Tripura Power Company, RECPDCL and HPCL in solar, wind, pumped storage, battery storage and compressed bio-gas sectors for development of projects of worth Rs 1.24 lakh crore. The Deputy CM also announced that this event has attracted global industry leaders with investment intent of Rs. 3.09 lakh crores. A total of 4.33 lakh crore investment are obtained in the energy sector on the second day.

He also announced that the conclave will be open for the public on the 30th of January.

The conclave attracted delegates from over 16 countries, including representatives from the Partner Countries – Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia .

The event on the second day featured key sectoral sessions on Textiles and Apparel, Renewable Energy, Skilled in Odisha, Women Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Circular Economy, Agro- and Food Processing, Healthcare, Pharma & Biotech, and Industrial Infrastructure, driving actionable strategies for investment and growth.

Sessions such as 'Skilled in Odisha' highlighted workforce development initiatives to prepare youth for emerging industries. Sessions on Women Entrepreneurship and Start-Up Odisha focused on promoting innovation and inclusivity. Odisha’s commitment to sustainability was reflected through discussions on renewable energy, circular economy practices, and green technologies.

Department-wise details of MoUs (ETV Bharat)

"I would like to congratulate the Industries Department, IPICOL,IDCO, CII (National Industries Partner), PwC (Knowledge Partner), and all the involved departments for meticulous planning and execution," said CM Majhi.

Sector-wise MoUs (ETV Bharat)

"I would also like to announce that exhibition will be extended for one more day i.e. till January 31, 2025, so that the general public, especially the youth and students will have a better understanding of emergence of Odisha as a rising industrial powerhouse of the country," the CM added.

Sectoral IIFs (ETV Bharat)