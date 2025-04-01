Utkala Dibasa Special | April 1, 1936: How Ganjam Played A Crucial Role In Birth Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Exactly 89 years ago, on this day, Odisha (formerly Orissa) came into being as the first state in India formed on linguistic basis, after bifurcation of the erstwhile Bihar and Orissa province and inclusion of Ganjam and undivided Koraput district from Madras Presidency.

Utkala Dibasa (Odisha Day)

On April 1, 1936, Odisha officially became the first state in India to be formed on the basis of language, a dream that echoed through the hearts of Odias for centuries. The historical event, celebrated as Utkala Dibasa since, commemorates the struggle of Odia people for a separate identity based on language and culture. And much of the credit goes to Ganjam, which is believed to have played a crucial role in the formation of Utkala Pradesh, that became the harbinger of modern Odisha.

Before Odisha was born as a separate state, it was a part of the Bengal Presidency along with Bihar and Jharkhand. In March 1912, the Bihar and Orissa Province was formed, after separation from the Bengal Presidency.

It is said that the formation and role of the Utkala Conference played an important role in uniting the Odia-speaking regions that were spread across different states. However, before Utkal Conference was established in 1903, noted Odia leaders from across Odisha had gathered in the Rambha Palace complex on the banks of the Chilika River in 1902, which is believed to have fuelled the Utkala movement. While this meeting was organised to celebrate celebrate the second birthday of the son of Khallikot King Harihar Mardharaj Deo, it eventually helped in sowing the seeds for the Utkala Conference.

Of the total 25 sessions of the Utkala Conference held for the formation of a separate state, eight sessions were held in Ganjam district - seven in Berhampur and one in Paralakhemundi. During these sessions, renowned personalities like Utkala Gouraba Madhusudan Das, Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das, Fakir Mohan Senapati, Shyam Sundar Rajguru and Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati, started discussions on creation of a separate province for Odias.

It was during the Third Round Table Conference in London, where the demand for the formation of a separate state was first raised. After much debate and deliberation, this demand was eventually accepted by the British government, which culminated in the establishment of Odisha as a separate province on April 1, 1936.

According to Pramod Kumar Panda, editor of Odia daily Dainik Asha, "Ganjam played the biggest role in the formation of a separate Odisha state. Of the total 25 sessions of the Utkala Conference, eight were held in Ganjam. Whenever Madhubabu came to Ganjam, he would first bow down to that altar where the first discussion was held at the Rambha palace. At that time, Odia people were scattered across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madras and Bombay."

With each session, the role of Ganjam in the Utkala movement also continued to grow. Leaders like Shashi Bhushan Rath, Fakir Mohan Senapati and others contributed immensely to the cause. Especially Rath, who was known for his fiery speeches, often met with British officials at the old barracks of Berhampur to raise the demands of the Odia people.

But the desire for a separate identity and state had prevailed for long. It is said that the devastating famine of 1866 brought the plight of Odisha to the picture. Years later, the Ghumus movement began to gain ground in 1870, which called for the promotion of the Odia language and unification of Odia-speaking regions. With strong support from local kings and noted personalities who believed that the establishment of a separate state would provide a platform for the Odia language and culture to thrive, the movement eventually intensified.

In 1895, the then King of Khallikot Harihar Mardharaj Deo formed the Ganjam Sabha, which worked with dedication to promote the cause of a separate Odisha. The organisation united various small kingdoms and their leaders who played a pivotal role in pushing for creation of a unified Odia province.

The fight for a separate state was not limited to political leaders alone. The press also played a significant role in raising awareness. The founder of Dainik Asha (in 1913) Shashibhushan Rath, became a mouthpiece for the Odia movement. The Odia publication regularly featured articles by prominent personalities like Madhusudan Das and Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das, which instilled nationalism, and advocated for the unity of Odia-speaking people, and creation of a separate Odisha.

Dr Subrata Kumar Sahu, Ganjam district president of Utkala Sammelan, said that during the famine the rulers of Ganjam took little or no action to reduce the suffering of the Odia people. This neglect, in particular, led leaders to intensify their efforts for the formation of a separate state.

Also, when the Simon Commission was being opposed all over the country, posters welcoming it were put up in the south, which also is cited as one of the reasons that paved way for formation of a separate state.

According to District Information and Public Relations Officer Rabi Narayan Behera, Ganjam and Berhampur hold great significance in the celebration of Odisha Day. "It was from this region that the movement spread throughout the state. Ganjam not just witnessed many critical meetings but it is where the first Utkal Sammelan was held in 1903, which was a milestone in the journey towards statehood," the DIPRO said.

Echoing similar views, social worker Susanta Sabat from Berhampur remarked, "While many Odia leaders contributed to the formation of Odisha, the efforts of Ganjam deserve utmost recognition. It was here that the movement for a separate Odisha actually gained momentum."

