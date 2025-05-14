Utensil Bank Initiative In Rajasthan Reducing Plastic Usage In Villages

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government launched the 'utensil bank' initiative as a practice to protect the environment in rural areas. The utensil bank allows residents of the area to rent a set of steel utensils and minimize the use of plastic utensils.

Each utensil bank has 400 steel utensils. It announced the program in its 2025-26 budget announcements, wherein the first phase, 1000 utensil banks are scheduled to open in gram panchayats. A budget of one lakh per utensil bank was approved for this initiative. March 23 saw the establishment of the first utensil bank in the Khairabad Gram Panchayat of Ramganj Mandi which is the assembly constituency of Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar.

The rent of a utensil set is Rs 3. People who are below the poverty line, handicapped, or belong to the scheduled tribe or widow category are eligible to avail of a 50% discount. Each utensil set contains six pieces including a plate, three bowls, a spoon, and a glass. The only eligibility criterion is that the person availing the services of the utensil bank must belong to the jurisdictional area of the bank. The renter of the utensils is responsible for any damage or loss and will be required to compensate.

Utensils of each bank will be replaced by new utensils periodically after five years. The Rajivika Swayam Sahayata Samuh is responsible for the maintenance of the utensil banks. Income generated through the utensil bank goes back into the gram panchayat.

Huge-scale events in villages such as weddings and other functions lead to the utilisation of a lot of plastic utensils, which is not just harmful to the surrounding environment but the health of the user. Gram Panchayats of Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Sikar and Udaipur districts are set to implement the programme.

Dilawar explained that the utensil bank is just one of the many initiatives to keep the villages plastic-free. He said that 548 of the designated 1000 have been opened so far and guaranteed that all would be opened by the end of the month. After the first phase, utensil banks are set to be opened in over 11,000 gram panchayats. The ongoing geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan has hindered the work to be done in border districts. The work there is set to resume as soon as the situation calms down.