Mobile Tracking System Helps Track Movement Of Tigers, Prevent Poaching At Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve

Palamu: A mobile tracking system to monitor the movement of tigers and other animals in Palamau Tiger Reserve and other sanctuaries of Jharkhand has proved to be quite effective.

While forest personnel have been deployed to monitor the movement of tigers amid rumours that a few of them had sneaked into Dalma from Palamau Tiger Reserve, the system connected to the M Stripe app has made it easier for forest personnel to track the movement of the felines. The M Stripe app is monitored by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The data of wildlife in all the tiger reserves of the country is fed into the app through the mobile tracking system. The data is studied by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the concerned tiger reserve authorities.

Deputy Director of Palamau Tiger Reserve Prajeshkant Jena said mobile tracking system for wildlife is used in all the tiger reserves of the country. All the data related to wildlife is fed on the M Stripe app and analysed. Its biggest advantage is that it ensures availability of accurate information on the movement of wildlife and their behaviour. Data is fed from foresters to senior officers, he said.

Apart from monitoring the movement of tigers, the mobile tracking system also keeps a watch on poaching activities. Since mobile network is strengthened in several areas of Palamau Tiger Reserve, it has helped it strengthening the tracking system.

Palamau Tiger Reserve is among one of the nine original tiger reserves in India and the only one in Jharkhand. The reserve forms a part of the Betla National Park. The area in Palamu District in Jharkhand was set aside as a protected area in 1947 under the Indian Forests Act. Earlier, the area was used for cattle grazing and camping and the area was acutely prone to forest fire. In 1974 the area was set up as the Palamau Tiger Reserve.