ETV Bharat / state

Use Of M4 Carbine Assault Rifles In Terror Attacks In Jammu & Kashmir Alarming: Experts

Security forces conduct a search operation following the recent encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces, in Doda on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: For the last few years, terrorists have been found using the American-made M4 carbine assault rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, and more so during the recent attacks including in Kathua, a trend that experts say is "alarming"as the "leftover" weapons of the US Army after its pullout from Afghanistan in 2021 seem to have reached the ultras through Pakistani handlers.

M4 carbine is a lightweight, gas-operated, air-cooled, magazine-fed and shoulder-fired weapon with a collapsible stock in service since 1994. With over 500,000 units produced since the 1980s, the M4 is available in several variants. It is claimed that the rifle has a cyclic rate of fire of 700-970 rounds per minute and an effective firing range of 500-600 meters.

M4 carbine rifles were designed and developed in the 1980s and used extensively by NATO, including a variant reportedly in service with several militaries including Pakistani special forces and the Special Security Unit of the Sindh Police.

Offering greater manoeuvrability, the rifle has been used in several wars including the Syrian civil war, Iraqi civil war, Yemeni civil war, Colombian conflict, Kosovo war, Iraq and Afghanistan war after 9/11.

The frequent use of these assault rifles by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, according to experts, is a consequence of the US Army leaving behind arms and ammunition while pulling out from Afghanistan in 2021 and is a cause of concern due to the more lethal nature of the steel bullets used.

"After the withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan, they have left a huge stock of arms and ammunition. Though the Americans claim that they destroyed most of it. But I think with canonisation and things of that kind, these weapons have fallen into the hands of the terrorists," defence expert Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni said.

Experts say that it is Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence that has been helping terrorists with sophisticated weapons like M4 carbine rifles to further their "nefarious designs" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kulkarni, who has served in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure in the Indian Army, believes that the US Army's leftover weapons have been now found by the ISI, which is using them to train terrorists.

He said that M4 rifles have steel bullets that have definite penetration and are generally not utilised because they come under various kinds of restrictions. "But you find that the Americans have left such huge piles of ammunition (in Afghanistan), which are far more sophisticated," Kulkarni said.