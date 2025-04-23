ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath Welcomes US Vice-President Vance in Agra

US Vice President JD Vance, along with his family, is on a four-day visit to India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and his family at Agra aiport.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and his family at Agra aiport. (X@myogiadityanath)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Agra: US Vice-President J D Vance along with his wife and three children, landed at the Agra airport from Jaipur on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said. "A warm welcome to hon'ble US Vice President Mr JD Vance and his family to Uttar Pradesh, the sacred heartland of India, renowned for its timeless devotion, vibrant culture and spiritual legacy," Adityanath posted on X.

Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha, and their three children -- sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel. The family is on a four-day visit to India. At the airport, Vance was seen briefly interacting with Adityanath, who welcomed the guests with flowers.

    ]

The Vance family travelled by car from the airport to the Taj Mahal. The routes along their convoy's path were specially decorated, with hundreds of schoolchildren lining the streets waving both the US flag and the Tricolour.

The Vances began their India trip on Monday with a visit to the Akshardham Temple near the banks of the Yamuna before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the capital.

Agra: US Vice-President J D Vance along with his wife and three children, landed at the Agra airport from Jaipur on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said. "A warm welcome to hon'ble US Vice President Mr JD Vance and his family to Uttar Pradesh, the sacred heartland of India, renowned for its timeless devotion, vibrant culture and spiritual legacy," Adityanath posted on X.

Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha, and their three children -- sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel. The family is on a four-day visit to India. At the airport, Vance was seen briefly interacting with Adityanath, who welcomed the guests with flowers.

    ]

The Vance family travelled by car from the airport to the Taj Mahal. The routes along their convoy's path were specially decorated, with hundreds of schoolchildren lining the streets waving both the US flag and the Tricolour.

The Vances began their India trip on Monday with a visit to the Akshardham Temple near the banks of the Yamuna before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the capital.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH CM ADITYANATHJD VANCE IN AGRAJD VANCE IN INDIAJD VANCE INDIA VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.