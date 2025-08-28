ETV Bharat / state

U.S. Tariff Hike Leaves Andhra’s Seafood Industry In Troubled Waters

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh’s seafood exporters have been hit hard as shipments to the United States remain stalled for over a month. The blow came after Washington raised import duties on seafood to a steep 50 percent, forcing American buyers to halt new orders, said K N Raghavan, Secretary of the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

For India, the U.S. has long been the single largest seafood market, accounting for about 40 percent of exports. Last year, India shipped seafood worth USD 7.4 billion, of which USD 2.8 billion went to American buyers. Andhra Pradesh alone contributes the lion’s share of these exports, nearly ₹25,000 crore annually, making the state ground zero of the crisis.

The new tariff structure makes Indian shrimp uncompetitive. While Ecuador faces only 15 percent duty, Indonesia 18 percent, and Vietnam 20 percent, India’s 50 percent levy has driven away American importers. According to Raghavan, the prices that US pays can't be matched anywhere, and its ripple effect will be faced by farmers, processors, and exporters in Andhra Pradesh.

Industry leaders have reportedly met Union Ministers, urging the government for relief measures like interest waivers and extended repayment periods, apart from requesting the government to fast-track free trade agreements with countries like UK. Alternative markets are also being explored, in Europe and China, according to Raghavan.

But experts caution that rivals like Vietnam and Ecuador may slash prices to corner these markets, leaving Indian players squeezed further. “Overdependence on the U.S. has exposed us. Diversification is the only way forward, but it will take time. In the meantime, temporary financial support is essential,” Raghavan stressed.