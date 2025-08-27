US Tariff Gift Of PM Modi's Campaign For Trump, Need To Explore Biz Options With Arab Countries: Congress Leader Randhawa

Jodhpur: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the US tariff, the Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said the 50% trade tariff imposed on India is the first gift of campaigning for President Donald Trump.

"Our traders will have to suffer due to this. Ludhiana's hosiery, jewellery and grocery will have to face problems," Randhawa said. He also advocated for exploring trade options with Arab countries through ports and trucks via Pakistan to "save the trade of North India".

Before leaving for Delhi, he said, "We can trade with Pakistan through the Kandla ports. The government will have to devise a system in which trade can be done to Arab countries via Pakistan through trucks, and extensive arrangements will have to be made for checking them."

Randhawa, who came to meet the workers along with Congress leader Karan Singh Uchiyarda, stressed that if we want to save the traders of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, then this option has to be explored.

He said history has been witness to the US never supporting India. "Everyone knows who it stood with during Operation Sindoor. It was not with us in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, but we showed our capabilities and remained firm on our words. We have to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia again and work on our interests so that the country can become stronger. Our country can run even without America."

On Minister Sumit Godara's recent remark about Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra losing his chair, Randhawa said, there is no scope for change in the current organisation. "Good work is being done. Our BLAs have been formed. The organisation is active at every level. We do not pay attention to the statements of BJP leaders."