US Pharma Major Eli Lilly To Invest USD 1 Bn In Telangana

By PTI
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: US pharma major Eli Lilly would invest USD 1 bn in Telangana to expand its manufacturing and global medicine supply capacity, the government said on Monday. The announcement was made after the company's global delegation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Monday.
"Telangana secured a massive investment of USD 1 bn by US Pharma major Eli Lilly, which will expand its manufacturing and global medicine supply capacity in Hyderabad," an official release said.
A new manufacturing plant and quality centre would be set up, creating huge job opportunities for Telangana's youth. Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International at Eli Lilly, emphasised that the investment reaffirms the company's confidence in India as a hub for capability building within its global network, the release said.
The investment decision reiterates the company's trust in Telangana's leadership and effective governance, after having inaugurated the Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad in August this year, it said. Despite strong interest from several states, Eli Lilly chose Telangana owing to its favourable ecosystem in terms of availability of highly skilled manpower, infrastructure, and support from the government.
The USD 1 billion investment by Eli Lilly marks the company's interest in Telangana beyond GCCs and addressing new medicines to treat diabetes and obesity, Alzheimer's disease, cancer and autoimmune conditions. The company will begin recruitment immediately for the Hyderabad location, with openings across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions, the release added.
With the establishment of the new facilities, Eli Lilly is set to manufacture in Telangana and supply globally. The CM thanked the Eli Lilly delegation for having chosen Telangana and assured them of full support from the government for the company's future expansion plans.
He attributed the origin of Hyderabad as a Pharma hub to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi establishing the IDPL (Indian Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd) in Hyderabad way back in 1965.
"Telangana means business. Hyderabad is a global city. Our government will support and welcome all industries looking to invest here," Revanth Reddy said. He also highlighted the government's plans to transform Telangana into a knowledge hub, saying a new Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) is being set up at Hyderabad's Genome Valley to ensure technical support for the companies.
The state government has appointed several renowned pharma industrialists to the Board of Governors of its Young India Skills University in Hyderabad for which Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra Group is the chairperson, he added.
On the occasion, Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said Lilly's expansion in Hyderabad is a testament to Telangana's dynamic industrial landscape and its growing influence in advanced healthcare manufacturing.
