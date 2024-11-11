ETV Bharat / state

2 US Nationals Held In Bihar For Trying To Illegally Enter Nepal: Police

The police also arrested two locals who provided them with logistical support during their stay in the Jainagar area near the India-Nepal border.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Madhubani (Bihar): Two US nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Bihar's Madhubani district when they were allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents, police said. The arrested US nationals are residents of California, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The police also arrested two locals who provided them with logistical support during their stay in the Jainagar area near the India-Nepal border. According to the police, security personnel of the 48th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted the two Americans near the Betaunha border outpost under the jurisdiction of the Jainagar police station while they were leaving India for Nepal on Saturday afternoon.

"They were held by the SSB personnel as they were trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents. The arrested US nationals are a couple. The woman, born in Nepal, married the man and gained US citizenship. Both were jointly interrogated by the police, SSB and officials of other agencies concerned," Jainagar Deputy SP Ankur Kumar told PTI.

"The police registered a case and arrested both US nationals. Two locals were also apprehended for providing them with logistical support," he said. The matter is being further investigated, the deputy SP added.

Madhubani (Bihar): Two US nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Bihar's Madhubani district when they were allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents, police said. The arrested US nationals are residents of California, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The police also arrested two locals who provided them with logistical support during their stay in the Jainagar area near the India-Nepal border. According to the police, security personnel of the 48th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted the two Americans near the Betaunha border outpost under the jurisdiction of the Jainagar police station while they were leaving India for Nepal on Saturday afternoon.

"They were held by the SSB personnel as they were trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents. The arrested US nationals are a couple. The woman, born in Nepal, married the man and gained US citizenship. Both were jointly interrogated by the police, SSB and officials of other agencies concerned," Jainagar Deputy SP Ankur Kumar told PTI.

"The police registered a case and arrested both US nationals. Two locals were also apprehended for providing them with logistical support," he said. The matter is being further investigated, the deputy SP added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAINAGAR DEPUTY SP ANKUR KUMARJAINAGAR POLICE STATIONUS NATIONALS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.