US Govt's Decision To Ban Beards In Army Will Affect Sikhs: SGPC Member
Gurcharan Singh Grewal said that the new rules are not only an attack on religious freedom but also against the basic principles of a democracy.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Gurcharan Singh Grewal on Sunday said the news of the US government banning beards in the army is very sad and worrying, as the decision is likely to have a direct impact on the Sikh, Muslim and Jewish communities, who keep beards according to their religion.
"America is a democracy, where the customs and beliefs of every religion should be respected. This decision is not only an attack on religious freedom but is also against the basic principles of democracy. The SGPC will take strict notice of this matter after gathering real information on the decision from the Sikh organisations in the US," he said.
"If any person wants an exemption, then an application can be made and approval can be sought. Despite this, the recent steps of the US government are painful for the Sikhs," Grewal added.
He said youth from India were treated disrespectfully on religious grounds in the US, and even the elderly were handcuffed. "SGPC strongly condemns the injustice being done to truck drivers and working-class Sikhs. I appeal to the US government not to hurt any religious sentiments, because Sikhs have made a significant contribution to the economy and development of America," he added.
Grewal said in the coming days, the SGPC will work with Sikh organisations based in the US to thresh out a strategy for further action against this decision, so that Sikh identity and dignity can be protected.
Notably, the US administration has issued new rules for the recruitment of soldiers. According to it, the US Army will now follow the rules that were in place before 2010, which prevent young recruits from growing a beard. The decision has led to concerns among the Sikhs who have joined the army.
On September 30, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had said during his speech at the Marine Corps Base in Virginia that discipline would be considered a priority in the army. "If you want to join the army, you will have to shave. Religious reasons for keeping a beard will be rejected," he had said.
However, only high-ranking officers have been given an exemption from keeping a beard.
