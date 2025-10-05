ETV Bharat / state

US Govt's Decision To Ban Beards In Army Will Affect Sikhs: SGPC Member

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Gurcharan Singh Grewal on Sunday said the news of the US government banning beards in the army is very sad and worrying, as the decision is likely to have a direct impact on the Sikh, Muslim and Jewish communities, who keep beards according to their religion.

"America is a democracy, where the customs and beliefs of every religion should be respected. This decision is not only an attack on religious freedom but is also against the basic principles of democracy. The SGPC will take strict notice of this matter after gathering real information on the decision from the Sikh organisations in the US," he said.

"If any person wants an exemption, then an application can be made and approval can be sought. Despite this, the recent steps of the US government are painful for the Sikhs," Grewal added.

He said youth from India were treated disrespectfully on religious grounds in the US, and even the elderly were handcuffed. "SGPC strongly condemns the injustice being done to truck drivers and working-class Sikhs. I appeal to the US government not to hurt any religious sentiments, because Sikhs have made a significant contribution to the economy and development of America," he added.