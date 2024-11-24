US Delegation Visits Statue Of Unity, Praises Facilities And Cleanliness In Tourist Areas

Ekta Nagar: A delegation from the US Department visited the world's largest statue, the Statue of Unity, located near Gujarat's Narmada River. The delegation from the US Department, including the Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), visited the Statue of Unity, along with several other projects, on Sunday morning.
Dr William Belcher and Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Thomas visited various projects around Ektanagar, including the Statue of Unity, Jungle Safari, Arogya Van and Miyawaki Van.
From the Statue of Unity, the guests witnessed the view of the natural beauty of Sardar Sarovar Dam, called the lifeline of Gujarat and Vindhyachal-Satpura Hills.
During the tour, the Statue of Unity (SOU) guide Hem Bhatt provided information about the construction work and the special features of the project.
The foreign delegation was impressed by the captivating projects they visited and praised the facilities and cleanliness maintained in the tourist areas.
