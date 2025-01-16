ETV Bharat / state

US Consulate To Open In Bengaluru On Jan 17, Says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The US Consulate in Bengaluru will be the fifth one in India, which is set to be opened on January 17.

US Consulate To Open In Bengaluru On Jan 17, Says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 6:48 PM IST

Bengaluru: The long pending demand for a US Consulate in Bengaluru will become a reality on January 17. The Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya made an announcement in this regard.

"My dear Bengaluru, It's official. The US Consulate is opening on January 17th," the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president said in a post on 'X'. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for making it possible.

To convey his gratitude, the 34-year-old MP offered Mysore Pak to Jaishankar. "It's been made possible only and only because of PM @narendramodi and EAM @DrSJaishankar's efforts. What better way to thank our EAM than with our own Mysuru Pak!" Surya added.

There has been a long-pending demand for a US Consulate in Bengaluru for hassle-free Visas. Till now, people have been travelling to Chennai or Hyderabad for a US visa. Once it is operational, the US Consulate in Bengaluru will be the fifth one in India.

Bengaluru: The long pending demand for a US Consulate in Bengaluru will become a reality on January 17. The Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya made an announcement in this regard.

"My dear Bengaluru, It's official. The US Consulate is opening on January 17th," the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president said in a post on 'X'. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for making it possible.

To convey his gratitude, the 34-year-old MP offered Mysore Pak to Jaishankar. "It's been made possible only and only because of PM @narendramodi and EAM @DrSJaishankar's efforts. What better way to thank our EAM than with our own Mysuru Pak!" Surya added.

There has been a long-pending demand for a US Consulate in Bengaluru for hassle-free Visas. Till now, people have been travelling to Chennai or Hyderabad for a US visa. Once it is operational, the US Consulate in Bengaluru will be the fifth one in India.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BENGALURU SOUTH MP TEJASVI SURYAUS CONSULATE TO OPEN IN BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.