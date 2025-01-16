US Consulate To Open In Bengaluru On Jan 17, Says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru: The long pending demand for a US Consulate in Bengaluru will become a reality on January 17. The Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya made an announcement in this regard.

"My dear Bengaluru, It's official. The US Consulate is opening on January 17th," the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president said in a post on 'X'. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for making it possible.

To convey his gratitude, the 34-year-old MP offered Mysore Pak to Jaishankar. "It's been made possible only and only because of PM @narendramodi and EAM @DrSJaishankar's efforts. What better way to thank our EAM than with our own Mysuru Pak!" Surya added.

There has been a long-pending demand for a US Consulate in Bengaluru for hassle-free Visas. Till now, people have been travelling to Chennai or Hyderabad for a US visa. Once it is operational, the US Consulate in Bengaluru will be the fifth one in India.