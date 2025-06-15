ETV Bharat / state

US Consulate Office In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found

The Consulate received a phone call from an unidentified caller around 8 pm on Saturday, allegedly threatening to trigger a blast on the premises.

US Consulate Office In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : June 15, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST

Mumbai: The US Consulate General office in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received a phone call threatening a bomb blast on its premises, but nothing suspicious was found after a search, police said on Sunday.

The Consulate received a phone call from an unidentified caller around 8 pm on Saturday, allegedly threatening to trigger a blast on the premises, an official from the BKC police said. He said the police were alerted, and the bomb squad rushed to the scene. However, the search did not reveal anything suspicious.

A first information report was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and the police are trying to trace the caller, the official added.

