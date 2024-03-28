US Consulate mourns demise of Bhopal hotel owner

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), the US Consulate in Mumbai mourned the demise of Bhopal's Jehan Numa Palace Hotel owner Nadir Rashid.

Bhopal: The US Consulate in Mumbai on Thursday mourned the demise of Bhopal's Jehan Numa Palace Hotel owner Nadir Rashid by recalling his "warmth and hospitality".

"We mourn the passing of Jehan Numa Palace owner Nadir Rashid. Like many others who passed through the palace doors, he always welcomed us with open arms and the utmost hospitality. We take this moment to honor his life and send our condolences to his loved ones," the consulate said in a message on X.

Nadir Rashid (72), who was under treatment for depression, fatally shot himself with his licensed rifle at his residence on Wednesday, the police said, adding that the cause of the suicide was not immediately known. He belonged to the erstwhile Nawab family of Bhopal and had set up the hotel, a heritage property, in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

