US Authorities Deport 3 Pilibhit Residents Including Woman And Child

Pilibhit: Three persons, who tried to enter the USA illegally from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, have been deported from there. Gurmeet Singh of Kesarpur village of Madhotanda had illegally entered the country through the Donkey route. Due to a lack of documents, the US police took him into custody and kept him in a detention centre for 11 days. Similarly, a woman and her child have also been sent back to India. While two people have already returned to their home country.

Gurmeet had spent about Rs 5 lakh to go to America. According to his brother Sukhwinder, he applied for a visa three months ago. His initial expense was Rs 15,000. Gurmeet's elder brother Boota Singh has been living in America since 2012. Inspired by him, Gurmeet tried to work there. Gurmeet returned to India on Monday.

The maximum number of people going abroad are youth. These youth are going abroad by selling their lands to earn good money. On the other hand, the IELTS centres operating illegally in Pilibhit take huge amounts of money from these youths in the name of sending them abroad. Pilibhit police recently arrested seven agents who used to send locals abroad through fake mark sheets.

Along with Gurmeet, Shweta Dhillon, a resident of the Shivnagar colony of Kotwali Sadar area of ​​Pilibhit and her 10-year-old son have also been deported. According to the police, Shweta herself had applied for a visa and passport. Women from Madhotanda and Gajraula have also been deported.

Sungadhi police station in-charge Pawan Kumar Pandey said that the police had brought the people deported from America from Amritsar. They were handed over to their families. An investigation is on to find out through which agency these people went abroad via the donkey route. A week ago, two persons from from Pilibhit, who went to the USA, returned to India.