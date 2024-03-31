"Wonderful Architecture": US Ambassador Eric Garcetti During Visit to Madhya Pradesh's Chambal

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): US ambassador to India, Eric Michael Garcetti, visited many temples, historical places and archeological sites of Madhya Pradesh's Chambal division on Saturday.

After visiting Chausath Yogini temple in Chambal, Garcetti said, "The architecture seen here is simply wonderful." He also visited Mitawali, Padhawali and Bateshwara temple in Rithora area of Morena.

He reached Morena from Gwalior district on Saturday under a 'Z' plus security cover. Garcetti was accompanied by his wife, children and a relative.

Touring around the Chausath Yogini temple, the US ambassador was fascinated by its artistry, particularly the Shivalinga series here. His wife bowed her head and paid obeisance at the temple. A tour guide, who was accompanying them, informed the significance and history behind each place.

After a 40 minute-halt at Bateshwara temple, Garcetti reached Mitawali. Narrating the history of the this site, the tour guide said that the old Parliament House was built on lines of this structure.

Tehsildar Banmor Mahesh Singh Kushwaha, traffic station in-charge Santosh Bhadauria and other officials including a bomb squad team were present on the occasion.

In February, Garcetti along with his family paid obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar and said that it was his dream since childhood to go Punjab and visit the sacred place.