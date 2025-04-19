ETV Bharat / state

Urvashi Rautela Faces Police Complaint From Priests For ‘Temple In Her Name’ Statement

At least two organisations of priests in Uttarakhand have sent a complaint letter to Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth, demanding action against the Bollywood actor.

Urvashi Rautela Faces Police Complaint From Priests For ‘Temple In Her Name’ Statement
Urvashi Rautela Faces Police Complaint From Priests For ‘Temple In Her Name’ Statement (Facebook/@Urvashi Rautela and ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 19, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST

2 Min Read

Dehradun: At least two organisations of priests in Uttarakhand have filed a police complaint against Urvashi Rautela, demanding action against the actor for allegedly claiming that a temple near Badrinath is named after her.

The groups Uttarakhand Char Dham Teerth and Brahma Kapal Teerth submitted separate memorandum letters to the Director General of Police (DGP), Deepam Seth, at the police headquarters, alleging that the Bollywood actor’s statement, which appeared online through a video, had hurt religious sentiments and angered devotees. The representatives demanded strict action against Rautela and the YouTube channel, which broadcast her interview and shared it online.

Claims in the memorandum

“Urvashi Rautela has made a false statement about the Urvashi temple located near the Badrinath temple. She is saying that the Urvashi temple is named after her. She is also saying that a temple with this name should be established in South India as well. This statement has hurt the sentiments of those who believe in Sanatan Dharma and Maa Urvashi Devi. There is a lot of anger among the locals and pilgrimage priests regarding this. We request you to take immediate action against Urvashi Rautela and the site on which this broadcast was made,” the priests alleged in the memorandum.

Demand for an apology

Umesh Sati, Central President, Brahma Kapal Tirtha Purohit Panchayat Samiti, said Rautela should apologise to the Dhams and Tirtha Purohits so that this matter does not get blown up further.

“The Tirtha Purohit will otherwise strongly oppose Rautela wherever she goes. They will also tie a black band and protest against her. She still has to withdraw her statements and apologise,” he said.

Clarification by Rautela’s team

Following the controversy and police complaint, Rautela’s team issued a clarification on her Facebook account.

“Urvashi Rautela merely said there is a temple named after her in Uttarakhand — not that it is ‘her’ temple. But people barely listen; the moment they hear ‘Urvashi’ and ‘temple’, they assume it means she’s being worshipped,” the statement said.

“Legal action should be taken against those who twisted her words. Before making baseless allegations or posting derogatory remarks, people must verify the facts. Mutual respect and understanding are essential to uphold everyone’s rights in society,” it added.

Also Read

  1. Urvashi Rautela's Temple Claim Sparks Controversy In Uttarakhand; Priests And Locals Demand Apology
  2. Urvashi Rautela's Scenes From Daaku Maharaj Removed By Netflix? Read To Know

Dehradun: At least two organisations of priests in Uttarakhand have filed a police complaint against Urvashi Rautela, demanding action against the actor for allegedly claiming that a temple near Badrinath is named after her.

The groups Uttarakhand Char Dham Teerth and Brahma Kapal Teerth submitted separate memorandum letters to the Director General of Police (DGP), Deepam Seth, at the police headquarters, alleging that the Bollywood actor’s statement, which appeared online through a video, had hurt religious sentiments and angered devotees. The representatives demanded strict action against Rautela and the YouTube channel, which broadcast her interview and shared it online.

Claims in the memorandum

“Urvashi Rautela has made a false statement about the Urvashi temple located near the Badrinath temple. She is saying that the Urvashi temple is named after her. She is also saying that a temple with this name should be established in South India as well. This statement has hurt the sentiments of those who believe in Sanatan Dharma and Maa Urvashi Devi. There is a lot of anger among the locals and pilgrimage priests regarding this. We request you to take immediate action against Urvashi Rautela and the site on which this broadcast was made,” the priests alleged in the memorandum.

Demand for an apology

Umesh Sati, Central President, Brahma Kapal Tirtha Purohit Panchayat Samiti, said Rautela should apologise to the Dhams and Tirtha Purohits so that this matter does not get blown up further.

“The Tirtha Purohit will otherwise strongly oppose Rautela wherever she goes. They will also tie a black band and protest against her. She still has to withdraw her statements and apologise,” he said.

Clarification by Rautela’s team

Following the controversy and police complaint, Rautela’s team issued a clarification on her Facebook account.

“Urvashi Rautela merely said there is a temple named after her in Uttarakhand — not that it is ‘her’ temple. But people barely listen; the moment they hear ‘Urvashi’ and ‘temple’, they assume it means she’s being worshipped,” the statement said.

“Legal action should be taken against those who twisted her words. Before making baseless allegations or posting derogatory remarks, people must verify the facts. Mutual respect and understanding are essential to uphold everyone’s rights in society,” it added.

Also Read

  1. Urvashi Rautela's Temple Claim Sparks Controversy In Uttarakhand; Priests And Locals Demand Apology
  2. Urvashi Rautela's Scenes From Daaku Maharaj Removed By Netflix? Read To Know

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

URVASHI RAUTELA TEMPLE CONTROVERSYPRIEST COMPLAIN AGAINST URVASHIUTTARAKHANDURVASHI RAUTELAURVASHI RAUTELA FACES COMPLAINT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.