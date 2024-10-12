ETV Bharat / state

Urged Centre To Bring Back Body Of MP Student From Russia: CM Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav said the state govt has requested the Centre to bring back the body of a student who died in Russia.

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

File Photo of MP CM Mohan Yadav (ANI)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has requested the Centre to bring back the body of a student from the state who died in an accident in Russia, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday. Yadav said the state government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking necessary assistance.

Madhya Pradesh government started efforts to bring back the body of Kumari Shrishti Sharma, who was studying in Russia, to India, Yadav said in a post on X. He said the state's home department has urged the foreign ministry to help in getting the body of Shrishti Sharma, daughter of Ram Kumar Sharma.

Shrishti, a resident of Maihar district, died recently in a road accident in Russia. The state is ready to provide all possible assistance to the family and every effort is being made to bring back the body to her hometown quickly, Yadav said.

