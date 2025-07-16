Urdu For Naib Tehsildar Test Stirs Debate In J&K, Mehbooba Mufti Says Language Being Communalised

Srinagar: A controversy has erupted In Jammu and Kashmir over Urdu after the UT’s Service Selection Board advertised Naib Tehsildar posts in the revenue department for which basic knowledge of the language is necessary.



The SSB's notification had made Urdu a mandatory language for writing the tests. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party protested in Jammu against the SSB, and also submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha demanding its withdrawal. The Board's advertisement was this week stayed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench after Jammu-based Rajesh Singh and other applicants filed a petition for its removal.

The petitioners contended that making knowledge of Urdu mandatory violates the constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination, especially after the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, which recognizes five official languages—Hindi, Kashmiri, English, Dogri and Urdu.

The CAT bench, comprising Member (A) Ram Mohan Johri and Member (GJ) Rajinder Singh Dogra noted that the exclusion of candidates proficient in other official languages recognized by law was unjustified and discriminatory under the J&K Official Languages Act, 2020, which recognizes five official languages.

The CAT directed the Board to accept applications from candidates who possess graduation along with knowledge of any of the five official languages. The Board later postponed the advertisement. Before the abrogation of Article 370, English and Urdu were the only two official languages. Hindi, Dogri, Kashmiri were added in 2020.

Expressing her dismay with the CAT's decision, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it is deeply unfortunate that our judiciary “appears to be influenced by divisive” politics.

“Urdu, a recognised official language for decades, is now being unfairly communalised. Our revenue records and administrative work continue to be maintained in Urdu, and it is only logical that applicants for the post of Naib Tehsildar possess basic proficiency in the language. This requirement is rooted purely in administrative efficiency not in any form of divisiveness,” she said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s revenue records were documented and written in Urdu since the time of Maharajas, the Dogra rulers who ruled the former states for more than a century. It was the court and official language during the rule after Maharajs replaced Persian, the Mughal era official language, with Urdu.

Ashraf Mir, former Revenue Secretary told ETV Bharat that Walter Lawrence was the first Settlement Commissioner in J&K who started the process of land settlement in 1889 in Urdu language and completed it in five years. In 2015, when BJP was in coalition government with the PDP, more than 70 posts of Naib Tehsildars were advertised and then recruited, Urdu was then also a mandatory qualification language. The party had not opposed it then.

“So now Urdu is no longer needed to qualify for the post of NT. The majority Kashmiri speaking population has been almost relegated to a footnote in the recruitment lists,” Sajad Lone, legislator and president of Peoples Conference said. Calling the removal of Urdu “linguicide”, Lone said the elected government has the responsibility of giving a good legal representation over the issue.

Ruling party National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said Urdu became the official administrative language of J&K over 130 years ago during Maharaja’s reign. “We believe that the place of Urdu in our revenue, judicial, and administrative system is rooted in history, not in any political or sectarian agenda,” Sadiq, who is also a legislator, said.

He said for decades, officers, patwaris, lawyers, and judges have been trained in Urdu, ensuring seamless continuity in administration. “The system, the records, and the legal processes were all built around it,” he said. The CAT has issued notices for filing responses to the respondents, including the General Administration Department of the JK government and listed the matter for 13 August.

“We are committed to protecting J&K’s historical institutions, cultural identity, and administrative continuity. We reject any attempt to politicize or communalize the status of Urdu for short term gains. Any attempt to undermine Urdu’s role today would not only be historically dishonest but would create immense administrative and legal complications, risking serious disruption in governance,” he said.

