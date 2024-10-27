ETV Bharat / state

Urban Mobility Solutions Must Be Inclusive And Improve Quality Of Life: Union Minister Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar said Indian cities must become more adaptive, connected and resilient to meet the ever-growing demand for different urban transport.

Urban Mobility Solutions Must Be Inclusive And Improve Quality Of Life: Union Minister Khattar
File photo of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Gandhinagar: Indian cities must become more adaptive, connected and resilient to meet the ever-growing demand for different urban transport, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. The Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs was addressing the valedictory session of the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo here.

Solutions to urban mobility should be inclusive and keeping the most vulnerable in mind, because mobility is not just about access to transportation but about access to opportunities, whether they are economic, social or educational, Khattar asserted.

"The issue of urban mobility is not just about moving people from Point A to point B. It is about creating systems that are sufficient, efficient, sustainable, and most importantly, equitable. It is about improving the quality of life for every citizen, whether they live in the bustling metropolitan centres or smaller towns," he said.

"The demand for different urban transport is ever growing. With expanding urban populations, the pressure on our infrastructure will only increase. Our cities must become more adaptive, more connected and more resilient. We must embrace technology and innovation to address the complexities of urban mobility and to ensure our policies reflect the aspiration of every citizen," he said.

The government is accelerating the adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles, particularly under PM E-Bus Seva, improving public transport infrastructure and promoting non-motorized forms of transport like cycling and walking, as well as investments in the metro rail system, he said.

"In the last 10 years, more than 725 kilometres of metro rail network have been operationalised. The operational metro network, which was 248 kilometres in five cities in 2014, now stands at 989 kilometres in 23 cities. Another 974 kilometre is under construction. Our metro network, in terms of length, stands third after China and USA. Soon, it will surpass that of the US and become second," the minister said.

The National Common Mobility Card envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a reality, and presently most metro systems in the country have already migrated to it, Khattar informed. Khattar said one of the key takeaways from this conference has been the need for the standardisation of public transport, particularly the capital intensive metro rail projects.

"The scale of transformation required in urban mobility cannot be underestimated and achieved in isolation. We need a holistic government approach, where ministries, state authorities, local bodies and industry players work hand in hand to create solutions that are both scalable and sustainable," he said.

Gandhinagar: Indian cities must become more adaptive, connected and resilient to meet the ever-growing demand for different urban transport, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. The Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs was addressing the valedictory session of the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo here.

Solutions to urban mobility should be inclusive and keeping the most vulnerable in mind, because mobility is not just about access to transportation but about access to opportunities, whether they are economic, social or educational, Khattar asserted.

"The issue of urban mobility is not just about moving people from Point A to point B. It is about creating systems that are sufficient, efficient, sustainable, and most importantly, equitable. It is about improving the quality of life for every citizen, whether they live in the bustling metropolitan centres or smaller towns," he said.

"The demand for different urban transport is ever growing. With expanding urban populations, the pressure on our infrastructure will only increase. Our cities must become more adaptive, more connected and more resilient. We must embrace technology and innovation to address the complexities of urban mobility and to ensure our policies reflect the aspiration of every citizen," he said.

The government is accelerating the adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles, particularly under PM E-Bus Seva, improving public transport infrastructure and promoting non-motorized forms of transport like cycling and walking, as well as investments in the metro rail system, he said.

"In the last 10 years, more than 725 kilometres of metro rail network have been operationalised. The operational metro network, which was 248 kilometres in five cities in 2014, now stands at 989 kilometres in 23 cities. Another 974 kilometre is under construction. Our metro network, in terms of length, stands third after China and USA. Soon, it will surpass that of the US and become second," the minister said.

The National Common Mobility Card envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a reality, and presently most metro systems in the country have already migrated to it, Khattar informed. Khattar said one of the key takeaways from this conference has been the need for the standardisation of public transport, particularly the capital intensive metro rail projects.

"The scale of transformation required in urban mobility cannot be underestimated and achieved in isolation. We need a holistic government approach, where ministries, state authorities, local bodies and industry players work hand in hand to create solutions that are both scalable and sustainable," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANOHAR LAL KHATTARMANOHAR LAL KHATTAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.