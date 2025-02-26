ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh: UPSRTC deploys 4,500 buses for devotees

3,050 buses have been allocated to transport passengers to and from different parts of the state. These buses will operate from all six parking lots.

A view of an Electric bus that will operate on various routes to provide seamless transport services to devotees during Mahakumbh 2025, at Sangam in Prayagraj
A view of an Electric bus that will operate on various routes to provide seamless transport services to devotees during Mahakumbh 2025, at Sangam in Prayagraj (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 8:23 AM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: In view of the huge crowd before the last bathing day of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is operating 4,500 buses to take the devotees to their destination, the state government said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Roadways Regional Manager (Prayagraj region), MK Trivedi, said complete arrangements of buses have been made for all the routes of the state to carry the passengers to and fro from different parts of the state. 3,050 buses have been allotted for this and these buses will operate from all six parking lots.

He said a maximum of 1,189 buses will be operated from Jhunsi parking lot. After this, 662 buses will be operated from Bela Kachhar parking, 667 from Nehru Park parking, 298 from Leprosy parking, 148 from Saraswati Dwar and 86 from Saraswati Hi-Tech City parking. The buses will be available every 10 minutes.

Trivedi said that 1,450 buses have been reserved for Mahashivratri bathing festival. Maximum 540 buses will be reserved in Jhunsi parking. Apart from this, 480 buses will be reserved in Bela Kachhar, 240 in Nehru Park, 120 in Saraswati Dwar and 70-70 buses will be reserved in Leprosy and Saraswati Hi-Tech City parking. These buses will take the devotees from the parking lots to Mahakumbh Nagar.

Apart from these 1,450 buses, as many as 750 shuttle buses are available to take the devotees to the places near Mahakumbh Nagar from the temporary bus stations built around the city and a shuttle service is available every two minutes. Shuttle service has been made free from February 25 to 28, Trivedi said.

