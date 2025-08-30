ETV Bharat / state

'Upset With God' For Contracting HIV Inside Jail, Man Loots Over 30 Temples In Chhattisgarh

The startling arrest of the serial temple thief has cracked several cases of thefts at the places of worship in Durg-Bhilai.

Temple thief Yashwant Upadhyay(encircled) arrested for looting over 30 temples in Chhattisgarh
Temple thief Yashwant Upadhyay(encircled) arrested for looting over 30 temples in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

Durg: In a rather intriguing development, Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a thief, who robbed over 30 temples in Durg-Bhilai after being “upset with God” for contracting HIV inside jail for no fault of his, police said on Saturday.

The accused Yashwant Upadhyay hailing from Vaishali Nagar area was nabbed by the Durg Police after remaining absconding for the last over a decade. Upadhyay's arrest has effectively cracked 10 cases registered by police in theft cases at 35 temples.

'Upset With God' For Contracting HIV Inside Jail, Man Loots Over 30 Temples In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Divulging further details about the interesting case, CSP Satyaprakash said that police have recovered stolen cash worth Rs 1282 and a vehicle from the accused. According to the CSP, investigation revealed that Upadhyay had earlier gone to jail in 2011-12 in a case of assault, and was jailed for around four months.

“In jail, he came in contact with serial criminals and subsequently robbed over 30 temples. Interestingly, he used to steal only cash and leave behind jewelry donated to the temples. This was done to dodge investigators by not giving away any clue through the jewelry,” Satyaprakash said.

“He told investigators that he contracted HIV after coming in contact with an infected bed inside jail for no fault of his and was motivated to loot temples of cash”.

Investigation has revealed that Upadhyay used to loot temples where he used to carry out recce beforehand by visiting the premises on pretext of taking prasad.

Probe also revealed that the accused used to change clothes after carrying out the thefts in order to evade detection by CCTV cameras.

The arrest has cracked many cases of temple thefts in Thana Nevai, Supela, Padmanabhpur, Bhilai Nagar and Bhilai Bhatti area.

