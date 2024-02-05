Loading...

Upset with Girl Child's Birth, Couple Crushes 4-Month-Old Infant to Death; Held

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 7:48 AM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 7:55 AM IST

In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a couple allegedly killed their four-month-old baby girl because they wanted a son. Domkal police have arrested the couple and recovered the body. Further investigation into this incident is still on.

The couple who belongs to West Bengal's Murshidabad district, has been identified as Rintu Sheikh and Beluara Bibi. They unleashed brutality, unbecoming of parents, by hitting the infant on a wall because they wanted a son. The couple also has two daughters, who live with their grandmother, after they were shunned by parents.

Murshidabad: A couple in West Bengal's Murshidabad district were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing their four-month-old girl child, police said. The incident took place in Vatsala village under Domkal police station area limits. According to police, the accused couple allegedly killed the infant by hitting her on a wall because they wanted a son.

Police said, "The couple has been identified as Rintu Sheikh and Beluara Bibi. The information about the incident was given by a neighbour who alleged that the couple hid the body in their house after killing the infant on Sunday. The neighbour also alleged that the couple already has two daughters who live with their grandmother."

Police further said, "The couple's other two daughters live with Beluara Bibi's mother Rangila Bibi as the couple refused to take care of them. We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Rangila Bibi is also being interrogated."

Rangila Bibi said, "I was working in the field on Sunday afternoon when my younger daughter came and told me about the incident. She told me that Rintu and Beluara have killed their newborn girl child. Their other two daughters live with me. I only take care of them as their parents abandoned them. Sources also revealed that Rintu had earlier been jailed several times for doing petty thefts.

