Upset Over Wife's Extramarital Affair, TN Man Kills Three Kids

Police said Vinodkumar (38) lives in the Gopalasamudram area and works as both a photographer and a driver. His wife deserted him six months ago.

Representational Image. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 11, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST

Thanjavur: In a horrific case, a man from the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu killed his three children over the extramarital affair of his wife and surrendered to the Madukkur police station, under whose limits the area falls. He was arrested following the surrender.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused Vinodkumar (38) lives in the Gopalasamudram area, who works as both a photographer and a driver. He is married to Nithya (35) and the couple has three children — Oviya (12), Keerthi (8) and Easwaran (5). Nithya was having an extramarital relationship on social media with a person from Mannargudi of the same district.

As their relationship grew, she deserted Vinodkumar and her children and went with her paramour six months ago. Unable to bear the pain of separation, Vindokumar met Nithya a few days ago to request her to return. However, she outrightly turned the request down. Vindokumar suffered an acute mental agony due to this and was struggling to take care of the children, police said.

Vinodkumar (38), the accused. (ETV Bharat)

Over time, he got angry with Nithya and bought sweets for the children on Friday evening. While the kids were waiting eagerly for the sweets, Vinodkumar suddenly started slitting their throats one by one, killing them on the spot.

After the dastardly act, he went to the Madukkur police station and surrendered, claiming that he had killed all three of his children. Shocked at the revelation, the police registered a case and arrested him instantly. He was intensely grilled by Pattukottai deputy superintendent of police Ravichandran.

The bodies of the children have been recovered by the police, who sent them to the Pattukottai Government Hospital for post-mortem.

