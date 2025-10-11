ETV Bharat / state

Upset Over Wife's Extramarital Affair, TN Man Kills Three Kids

Thanjavur: In a horrific case, a man from the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu killed his three children over the extramarital affair of his wife and surrendered to the Madukkur police station, under whose limits the area falls. He was arrested following the surrender.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused Vinodkumar (38) lives in the Gopalasamudram area, who works as both a photographer and a driver. He is married to Nithya (35) and the couple has three children — Oviya (12), Keerthi (8) and Easwaran (5). Nithya was having an extramarital relationship on social media with a person from Mannargudi of the same district.

As their relationship grew, she deserted Vinodkumar and her children and went with her paramour six months ago. Unable to bear the pain of separation, Vindokumar met Nithya a few days ago to request her to return. However, she outrightly turned the request down. Vindokumar suffered an acute mental agony due to this and was struggling to take care of the children, police said.