Upset over poor score in tests, class 6 student dies by suicide

Korba: Frustrated over poor marks in class tests, a 13-year-old boy died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The incident took place in Budhwari Basti under the CSEB police station limits on Monday evening.

Police said that the deceased child is identified as Shubhanshu Tekam, who was a class 6 student at a private school in the city. On Monday, soon after the child's class test paper result was out, he looked troubled. The child's mother said she found her son's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling when she returned home in the evening,

Unable to bear the trauma, she lost her senses as chaos prevailed in the colony. family members informed the matter to the CSEB police. Thereafter, police rushed to the house of the deceased boy and removed his body from the noose before sending it for postmortem. No suicide note has been found from the suicide spot. A preliminary investigation revealed that the child was upset after getting the results of his class test. Further investigation is underway.

Rising cases of suicide over trifling matters came to light recently in the state. According to the record, maximum number of suicides of teenagers and youth have come to notice. Children and teenagers were found to have ended their lives over poor performances in examinations. Many of them took extreme steps after being reprimanded and not being given mobile phone by their parents. According to the data released in Chhattisgarh Assembly in 2022, as many as 20 people die by suicide every day in the state.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.