Loading...

Upset Over Poor Score in Tests, Class 6 Student Dies By Suicide

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

Upset over poor score in tests, class 6 student dies by suicide

Shubhanshu Tekam, who studied at a school, was visibly upset over poor marks in his class tests, and took the extreme step. Tekam's mother found her body hanging from a ceiling and became unconscious out of trauma.

Korba: Frustrated over poor marks in class tests, a 13-year-old boy died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The incident took place in Budhwari Basti under the CSEB police station limits on Monday evening.

Police said that the deceased child is identified as Shubhanshu Tekam, who was a class 6 student at a private school in the city. On Monday, soon after the child's class test paper result was out, he looked troubled. The child's mother said she found her son's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling when she returned home in the evening,

Unable to bear the trauma, she lost her senses as chaos prevailed in the colony. family members informed the matter to the CSEB police. Thereafter, police rushed to the house of the deceased boy and removed his body from the noose before sending it for postmortem. No suicide note has been found from the suicide spot. A preliminary investigation revealed that the child was upset after getting the results of his class test. Further investigation is underway.

Rising cases of suicide over trifling matters came to light recently in the state. According to the record, maximum number of suicides of teenagers and youth have come to notice. Children and teenagers were found to have ended their lives over poor performances in examinations. Many of them took extreme steps after being reprimanded and not being given mobile phone by their parents. According to the data released in Chhattisgarh Assembly in 2022, as many as 20 people die by suicide every day in the state.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read More

  1. IIT Kanpur research scholar dies by suicide, 3rd case in a month
  2. IIT Kanpur: MTech student dies by suicide, administration on sticky wicket
Last Updated :Jan 24, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

TAGGED:

ChhattisgarhKorba

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.