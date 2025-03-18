Upset Over Financial Crisis, Andhra Pradesh Man Pushes Kids Into Canal; Daughter Drowns

Rayavaram: A man allegedly pushed his two children into a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district because of his financial troubles, police said. He absconded after the incident while his son swam to safety but his daughter was drowned, they added.

According to the police, Pilli Raju, a resident of Ventur village in Rayavaram mandal, was in acute distress as he had failed to pay Rs 30 lakh to his business partner. He had also been lamenting about his financial constraints to his wife Vijaya over the past few days. Vijaya had reportedly advised him to sell their farmland to clear the dues.

On Monday, Raju collected his son Rama Sandeep and daughter Karunya from their school in Ramachandrapuram. He then took the children to the Thogaruvari Savaram canal on his two-wheeler. After reaching the canal, he allegedly pushed the kids into the water.

While Karunya drowned, her brother, Sandeep swam to safety. On reaching the banks of the canal, he raised an alarm and hearing his cries, locals rushed to the spot. They immediately alerted the police. After this, Ramachandrapuram CI Venkata Narayana, along with police and fire department personnel, launched a rescue operation and Karunya's body was fished out from the canal.

Later, Sandeep’s statement shocked the locals as he revealed that his father had been roaming around Kotipalli with him for the past two days, repeatedly telling them to die.

An officer of Ramachandrapuram police station said Raju’s whereabouts are still unknown. A search operation has been launched for him and further investigation is underway, he added.