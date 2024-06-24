Upset About Not Having Son, Delhi Man Kills and Buries Twins After Birth

New Delhi: A shocking and heart-wrenching incident of female infanticide has come to light in Delhi, where newborn twins were allegedly killed and buried by their father, who was reportedly upset for not being blessed by son.

When the mother of the twins came to know about the incident, she informed her parents and a police complaint was lodged by the woman's family around 20 days after the incident. A probe was initiated based on the family's complaint. Under the supervision of the SDM, the bodies were exhumed and sent for post-mortem.

Mother of the twins, Pooja said she was married to Neeraj Solanki, a resident of Poothkalan village in 2022. Her husband and in-laws regularly harassed her for dowry, she alleged.

After she became pregnant, she went to her maternal home in Rohtak and gave birth to twin girls in a private hospital. When Neeraj came to know about his newborn twins, he went to the hospital to visit his wife and daughters.

According to the complainant, on the pretext of taking Pooja and the twins home, Neeraj fled with the girls. He allegedly killed the babies and buried them along with his family members in the crematorium of his village.

On hearing that Neeraj had murdered the babies, Pooja's parents complained to police. Following which, a case was registered against the accused and his family members under relevant sections of the IPC.

Accused Neeraj is currently absconding with his family. Police are waiting for the post-mortem report after which, reason for the death can be ascertained, police said.

