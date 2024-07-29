ETV Bharat / state

UPSC Aspirant's Death: Probe Finds Wire With 'Damaged Insulation' Was Touching Gate

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 6:39 AM IST

An investigation into the death of Nilesh Rai, a civil services aspirant in Patel Nagar determined that a faulty water pump wire, in contact with an iron gate, caused the incident. The SDM's report emphasised the role of heavy rain and proposed measures including police checks on PG accommodations and MCD-led safety inspections.

An investigation into the death of Nilesh Rai, a civil services aspirant in Patel Nagar determined that a faulty water pump wire, in contact with an iron gate, caused the incident. The SDM's report emphasised the role of heavy rain and proposed measures including police checks on PG accommodations and MCD-led safety inspections.
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A magisterial probe into the death of a 26-year-old civil services aspirant from electrocution in Patel Nagar here last week has found that it happened as the iron gate he accidentally touched was in contact with an open wire of a water pump.

The probe into Nilesh Rai's death was conducted by the Patel Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). On Monday, Rai was electrocuted after he touched the gate that had electricity running through it following heavy rains in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area. The engineer and a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh had stepped out of his PG accommodation to buy something.

In the probe report, the Patel Nagar SDM stated that the wire of a water pump was in contact with the iron gate that the victim touched accidentally, leading to his death. The wire with "damaged insulation" was found touching the iron gate at several points. This wire supplied electricity to a water pump, it stated.

"Heavy rainfall on the day of the incident likely exacerbated the situation, resulting in the death of victim Nilesh Rai," the report stated. The SDM, in his report, also recommended police verification of all PG accommodations and a comprehensive drive by the MCD to regulate and ensure the safety of all such accommodations and residential libraries.

New Delhi: A magisterial probe into the death of a 26-year-old civil services aspirant from electrocution in Patel Nagar here last week has found that it happened as the iron gate he accidentally touched was in contact with an open wire of a water pump.

The probe into Nilesh Rai's death was conducted by the Patel Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). On Monday, Rai was electrocuted after he touched the gate that had electricity running through it following heavy rains in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area. The engineer and a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh had stepped out of his PG accommodation to buy something.

In the probe report, the Patel Nagar SDM stated that the wire of a water pump was in contact with the iron gate that the victim touched accidentally, leading to his death. The wire with "damaged insulation" was found touching the iron gate at several points. This wire supplied electricity to a water pump, it stated.

"Heavy rainfall on the day of the incident likely exacerbated the situation, resulting in the death of victim Nilesh Rai," the report stated. The SDM, in his report, also recommended police verification of all PG accommodations and a comprehensive drive by the MCD to regulate and ensure the safety of all such accommodations and residential libraries.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UPSC ASPIRANT DEATHUPSC ASPIRANT DIES IN DELHIDELHI RAINUPSC ASPIRANT ELECTROCUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.