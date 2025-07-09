UPSC Agrees To Special Recruitment To Fill Gazetted Posts In Ladakh

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday agreed to initiate special recruitment for the key gazetted posts in Ladakh, the Union territory government said in an official statement.

Out of the total gazetted vacancies identified across departments, over 230 posts will be prioritised by the UPSC in the first phase. These include 125 posts of medical officer in the Health and Medical Education Department, 75 posts of lecturer in school education, and 32 posts of assistant director in economics and statistics. Recruitment to the remaining gazetted vacancies will be undertaken in a phased manner.

The announcement comes following a meeting of the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, with the Secretary of the UPSC, Shashi Ranjan, at the commission headquarters in New Delhi today.

The meeting was also attended by Joint Secretary (Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh), Ministry of Home Affairs, Prashant Lokhande, and Secretary, General Administration Department, UT Ladakh, Michael M. D’Souza.

“Although the UPSC calendar for recruitment to Gazetted posts for the year 2025 had set the window for receipt of requisitions between January 1 and March 31, 2025, and the final date had passed on March 31, 2025, the Commission has agreed to make a special exception in the case of Ladakh,” UT of Ladakh said in the statement.

“This decision has been taken given the career interests of the youth of Ladakh and the administrative needs of the Union Territory, where a large number of vacancies have accumulated in key departments such as Health and School Education, owing to the fact that no Gazetted recruitment has taken place since October 2019,” it reads.

“The chief secretary thanked the UPSC for the consultative process undertaken in finalising the recruitment rules and initiating recruitment for the Union Territory. He also thanked the commission for initiating the process immediately after the finalization of the domicile and reservation framework by the UT Administration,” the statement adds.