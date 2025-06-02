ETV Bharat / state

UPSC 2020 Topper Shubham Kumar Ties The Knot With BPSC Topper Priyangi Mehta In Bihar

Kumar, who is currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner in Bhagalpur tied the knot with Priyangi at a lavish ceremony in Patna on Sunday in presence of close relatives and friends.

Katihar: In a high-profile wedding of sorts, topper of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 exam, Shubham Kumar has tied the knot with Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam topper, Priyangi Mehta in Bihar capital Patna.

Bihar cadre IAS Shubham Kumar is originally from Kumri village of Kadwa block of Katihar. His father's name is Devanand Singh and mother's Poonam Singh. Shubham's father has retired from the post of manager in North Bihar Gramin Bank in Purnia. Reacting to his son's achievement in the UPSC and his marriage, Singh said, “Seeing the son achieve new heights makes me happy and satisfied”.

Shubham did his schooling at Vidya Bihar Residential School in Purnia. After doing civil engineering from IIT Bombay, he prepared for UPSC in Delhi and topped the prestigious exam of 2020 in the third attempt.

UPSC 2020 Topper Shubham Kumar Ties The Knot With BPSC Topper Priyangi Mehta In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Who Is Priyangi Mehta?

Priyangi Mehta is originally from Sandalpur in Patna. She topped the 68th edition of the BPSC. Priyangi, a graduate in political science from BHU, became the BPSC topper in the first attempt. She also went on to secure 261st rank in the UPSC exam to secure the IRS berth.

UPSC 2020 Topper Shubham Kumar Ties The Knot With BPSC Topper Priyangi Mehta In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Priyangi has studied from a private school in Patna. Her father Mithlesh Gupta runs a computer service center in Bahadur, Patna. Priyangi is the eldest of her father's three daughters. The second daughter Aditi is studying B.Com. The third Aastha is preparing for NEET.