UP's Council Schools Get Facelift With State-Of-The-Art Facilities Under Operation Kayakalp

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government is rapidly transforming council schools into state-of-the-art education centres under Operation Kayakalp.

As part of the initiative, a hi-tech school built at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore in Mathurapur, Greater Noida will be inaugurated by State Minister of Basic Education (I/C) Sandeep Singh on March 19.

The vision of the State Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is to provide world class education to students and prepare them for global competitive platforms. The newly constructed school at Greater Noida offers smart classrooms equipped with digital boards and smart learning tools to enhance education experience. Special attention has been given to hygiene and health, with purified drinking water provided through RO and water filters. Separate restrooms have been built for boys and girls to ensure cleanliness and convenience.

At present, the school has 90 students in its rolls and the government is planning to increase the number to over 150 in the upcoming session. According to an official, security measures have also been prioritized at the school with each classroom having two doors to facilitate quick evacuation in case of emergencies. A separate building has been constructed for mid-day meals.

The interior of the hi-tec school at Mathurapur (ETV Bharat)

The school has been designed and developed keeping the needs of differently-abled students in mind. The ‘Divyang-friendly school’ will ensure that children with special needs receive education without any barriers. Ramps, railings, and assistive devices have been installed to enhance accessibility. Trained teaching staff are also being appointed to cater to the needs of such students. The Idea behind this inclusive education initiative is to help divyang students integrate into mainstream education without discrimination, empowering them to become self-reliant.

Singh stated that, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas policy, a plan has been devised to ensure equal education for every child. In a bid to integrate divyang students into mainstream education, new facilities are being added to council schools. "The Mathurapur school is a prime example of this policy, offering ramps, inclusive classrooms, and other essential amenities to ensure quality education for all students without any hindrance," he said.



